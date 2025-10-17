Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Scottish government’s nature agency has been accused of prioritising the welfare of seagulls over people, after figures revealed an increase in the number of blocked applications to remove the “nuisance” birds.

Data shows that NatureScot had approved more than 80 per cent of applications to remove gulls and nests as recently as 2022.

However, The Times reports that the figure had dropped to less than a third by last year, leading to calls for the agency to be stripped of its ability to rule on applications.

A recent summit organised to discuss ways to tackle the threat posed by urban seagulls was branded a “sham”, with MSPs told those at the event were urged to “walk around waving their arms” and to draw eyes on takeaway boxes in order to deter the birds from divebombing.

open image in gallery Locals have complained of seagulls ‘divebombing’ and making loud noises in urban areas ( PA Archive )

Agriculture minister Jim Fairlie convened the special event in Inverness in September, saying it had been organised in response to “increasing public concern about the impact of gull populations” in towns and cities.

Douglas Ross, the former Scottish Tory leader, described the “huge disparity” between the number of applications and those granted removals as shocking, explaining some locals were fearful to leave their homes due to gull attacks and could not sleep due to the noise.

Calling for the responsibilities of NatureScot to be “broken up”, he said: “It is ludicrous to have an agency that is responsible for both protecting bird numbers but also responsible for handing out licences to control them.”

A Freedom of Information request showed that in 2022, 83 per cent of 2,385 applications to remove gulls or their nests were approved. But just 31 per cent of 1,619 applications were approved in 2024.

Mr Ross previously said he had been contacted by “councillors, community councillors, resident associations and others who were bitterly disappointed and quite frankly angry” at being excluded from the government-organised summit. But the MSP added: “The feedback I have had from those who did attend is that it was a frustrating waste of time.”

open image in gallery Former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross described a government summit on seagulls as a ‘sham’ ( PA Archive )

The Conservative claimed the “practical solutions” put forward at the summit included telling people to “walk around waving their arms because it would stop the gulls swooping on you”. He also said it was suggested that for takeaway boxes, “the solution was to draw on eyes because gulls are scared of being stared at”.

“It would be funny if it wasn’t so serious,” he added.

His comments came as he hit out at the “chaotic and comical approach from this government and its quango NatureScot” on the issue.

With complaints including persistent noise from the birds and their “aggressive behaviour”, Mr Fairlie said in response: “These concerns are real and I want to assure the chamber they are being taken seriously and this government will take targeted action where necessary.”

He stressed the need to tackle the “root causes” of the problem, such as the availability of food and nesting sites for the birds in urban areas. But he added such action would require a coordinated effort from the government, councils, health boards, housing associations and individual households.

A NatureScot spokesperson said: “We understand gulls can sometimes cause problems in our towns and cities. At the same time, gull populations are facing serious declines. NatureScot has a duty to balance health and safety concerns with gull conservation.

“Over the last five years, we have supported many individuals, businesses and communities to better manage gulls without the need to kill the birds or destroy their nests.

“As a result, the number of licence applications to destroy nests and eggs and kill chicks has reduced, from 2,633 in 2023 to 1,601 in 2024.

"There will be times when gulls are causing a health and safety issue and, in these circumstances, we have and will continue to issue licences. But as the recent Scottish government gull summit highlighted, in the longer term, we need to find ways to live alongside gulls and other wildlife.

“Measures to tackle the root causes and to manage gull issues in our urban environments will be crucial ahead of next year’s breeding season. Over the coming months, we’ll be working closely with local authorities and others in the areas most affected to help them put in place collaborative and effective plans to manage gulls, backed by the funding of £100,000 that has been announced.”