Photos reveal seaside shop’s transformation over 100 years

A new photo series shows the transformation of a shop in a British seaside town over the past 100 years.

The store in the coastal town of Cleethorpes in northeastern Lincolnshire first began trading as a fishmonger in 1908, where it was renowned for selling oysters.

Later, in the 1960s, it was reconfigured into a jewellery store, with an eye-catching bay window displaying various gemstones and rings.

The building is the central property of a block of six properties, 30-35 Alexandra Road, between Albert Street and Dolphin Street. (North East Lincolnshire Council SWNS)

The newest occupier of the premises on Alexandra Road, just set back from the seafront promenade, is a Thai massage parlour and spa business.

But thanks to National Lottery Heritage Funding and private investment, the storefront has been restored and lost historical details have been given centre stage.

Current shop front (North East Lincolnshire Council SWNS)

These include new doors with fanlights, giving it an old fashioned feel, along with a false bay window front.

A ruby red paint scheme has also been added to the property after the heritage colour was identified through research conducted by the University of Lincoln last year.

Cllr Philip Jackson, Leader of North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “The heritage and architectural details have been gathered for this project from early photographs and postcards as well as specific studies into the history of the road.

“I’d like to thank everyone for getting behind this project and producing such a stunning transformation.”

The work, which took six months to complete, has been part of “Discover Cleethorpes Heritage” - a four-year Townscape Heritage programme launched in 2018.

The scheme is supported by £1.9m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £1m from North East Lincolnshire Council (NELC), with £900,000 in funding from property owners.

