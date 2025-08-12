Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Firefighters remain at scene of Arthur’s Seat blaze

There are no reports of any casualties.

Lucinda Cameron
Tuesday 12 August 2025 10:57 BST
The alarm was raised on Sunday afternoon (Jane Barlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

Firefighters remain at the scene of a gorse blaze on Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh which broke out more than 40 hours ago.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.05pm on Sunday.

Four fire engines and specialist resources attended and two remained there on Monday.

One fire engine was still at the scene late on Tuesday morning damping down any hotspots.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said most fires of this nature are started by human behaviour.

There were no reports of any casualties.

