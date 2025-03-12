Body found in search for missing university student, 21, who vanished walking home from pub
Sebastian Sailes was reported missing in February after walking home from a pub in Chippenham
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Police have recovered a body in the search for a missing university student who disappeared while walking home from a pub in Chippenham.
Sebastian Sailes, 21, was last seen leaving the Black Horse Pub at about 11.30pm on 27 February, and was captured on CCTV walking in the direction of Lovers Walk.
He is thought to have headed south along Avon Valley Walk, with search and rescue services concentrating their efforts on a section of the River Avon.
Concerns were raised after he failed to arrive at his home address in Notton, Wakefield.
Wiltshire Police said officers, volunteers from Wiltshire Search and Rescue, Lowland Rescue Oxfordshire, specialist support teams from other forces, local businesses and support charities had been working "tirelessly" to find him.
In a previous appeal, he was described as a “much-loved son” who was “very close” to his family.
While formal identification is yet to take place, his family have been informed.
Wiltshire Police superintendent James Brain said: “This development will, of course, be devastating for Sebastian’s family.
“I would like to offer my sincere condolences, and I know that everyone involved in supporting this operation will also be thinking of Sebastian’s family.
“We will continue to offer our support over the coming days.
“I would ask that their privacy is respected.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments