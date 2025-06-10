Self-driving taxis to be allowed on UK roads next year
It will be the first time companies in the UK will be allowed to trial autonomous commercial services without a human sitting in the driver’s seat
Self-driving taxis and bus-like services will be permitted on England's roads by spring 2026, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.
This marks a significant step forward, as it will be the first time companies in the UK can trial autonomous commercial services without a human driver monitoring journeys.
The DfT stated that this advancement is scheduled a year earlier than initially planned.
A broader implementation of this technology is anticipated following the full enactment of the Automated Vehicles Act, expected in the latter half of 2027.
That will also permit the sale and use of self-driving, private cars.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “The future of transport is arriving.
“Self-driving cars could bring jobs, investment, and the opportunity for the UK to be among the world-leaders in new technology.
“With road safety at the heart of our pilots and legislation, we continue to take bold steps to create jobs, back British industry and drive innovation.”
Development of automated vehicle technology could create 38,000 jobs in the UK and add £42 billion to the economy by 2035, according to the DfT.
