Met chief apologises to broadcaster Selina Scott over police response to her mugging

London’s Metropolitan Police chief has issued an apology to veteran broadcaster Selina Scott after she was mugged in the capital’s West End, an incident that has led her to claim the city’s streets unsafe for the public.

The 74-year-old was surrounded by a gang of thieves near Waterstones on Piccadilly, who struck her on the back of the leg before stealing her purse.

Ms Scott said she was then unable to find a police officer to report the crime in one of London’s busiest areas, noting that the nearby West End Central police station had been closed four years earlier.

Police officers also failed to attend a planned appointment at her home the following day, citing a lack of available police cars.

open image in gallery Selina Scott expressed her anger after being unable to find an officer to help in one of the busiest areas of London (Yui Mok/PA)

During a call-in on Nick Ferrari’s show on LBC, Sir Mark Rowley was played a voice message from the former news anchor in which she said: “I was mugged by a gang who hit me with a metal object at the back of my leg, before ripping open my bag and taking all my debit cards and cash, they sauntered off in the direction of the Ritz, and there was nothing I could do about it.

“There were too many of them and there were no police anywhere. So, I’m feeling today humiliated and angry, but most of all fearful for all those who are listening to Nick’s show and feel that they can walk the streets of London safely, because I’m telling you, they can’t.

“So, here’s my question, why when you can put police on the streets whenever anyone wants to shout their head off on a march, yet you can’t patrol the centre of London to protect 1000s of people like me?

“And don’t tell me you rely on CCTV, because I understand the camera outside Waterstones where I got mugged not only wasn’t functioning, it had been out of order for over a year.”

Sir Mark admitted that the force could have given the broadcaster a better service.

“I can feel for her. She’s obviously very upset. She’s a 70-odd-year-old lady who had a very frightening experience,” he said.

“The officers weren’t able to give the service that we would expect on that day. I’m sorry about that.”