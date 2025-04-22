Senedd politician to quit following gambling probe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Welsh politician who is among 15 people charged after bets were placed on the timing of the 2024 general election is to quit at the next Senedd election.

Russell George, the Conservative member for Montgomeryshire, said he was withdrawing his candidacy to stand in next year’s election, and focusing on clearing his name.

The Senedd member was one of a number of people linked to the Conservative Party reported to have made bets on the election date, which was called by then-prime minister Rishi Sunak.

“I was shocked and surprised to have been informed by the Gambling Commission that I am facing charges for cheating,” Mr George said in a statement.

“To be clear, I have never cheated.

“However, given the Gambling Commission’s decision, and my understanding of what will follow, this is likely to be a lengthy process that may not be resolved by May 2026.

“In the circumstances, I feel I have no alternative but to withdraw my candidacy for next year’s Senedd elections so that I can focus on fighting to clear my name.

“I will of course continue to serve the people of Montgomeryshire to the very best of my ability.

“I am grateful for the many messages of support that I have received in recent days, particularly from constituents.”

Among others facing charges are Craig Williams, the former MP for Montgomeryshire, and Nick Mason, a former chief data officer for the party.

Current Tory staff members facing charges are being “suspended with immediate effect”, the party said last week.

After the Gambling Commission announced the charges, George was suspended from the Conservative group in the Senedd by leader Darren Millar.

The investigation, which began in June 2024 as the election campaign took place, focused on “individuals suspected of using confidential information – specifically advance knowledge of the proposed election date – to gain an unfair advantage in betting markets”.