Justice Secretary to meet Sentencing Council over ‘two tier’ guidance row

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Secretary is to hold talks with the Sentencing Council after it rejected her demand to change guidance to judges following claims of “two-tier” justice.

The new guidance for judges to consider a criminal’s ethnicity before deciding their punishment prompted Shabana Mahmood to write to the independent body to make clear her “displeasure” and call for the changes to be reconsidered.

The Sentencing Council published new principles for courts to follow when imposing community and custodial sentences, including whether to suspend jail time, last week.

The updated guidance, which comes into force from April, says a pre-sentence report would usually be necessary before handing out punishment for someone of an ethnic, cultural or faith minority, alongside other groups such as young adults aged 18 to 25, women and pregnant women.

The body’s chairman, Lord Justice William Davis, warned Ms Mahmood that the Sentencing Council preserves the “critical” position of the independent judiciary in relation to sentencing.

The Justice Secretary is expected to meet the Sentencing Council on Thursday as she continues to press for changes to the guidance.

Asked whether Ms Mahmood had been “asleep at the wheel” in not objecting to the guidance earlier, housing minister Matthew Pennycook told Sky News: “No, I think the Justice Secretary has made her views very clear.

“The Government’s view is everyone is equal under the law; we don’t want to see differential treatment for anyone, whatever their background.

“We have made clear we don’t agree with this policy and the Justice Secretary has asked the Sentencing Council to rethink and rescind the guidance.

“They have issued a reply late last night, the Justice Secretary will meet them later in the week to press her case again, but we have been very clear that we will take action through legislation if required.”

He added that, while the Government “absolutely value and respect the independence of the judiciary”, it will be reviewing the role of the Sentencing Council and ministers in determining policy.

Ms Mahmood had previously told the council: “A pre-sentence report can be instrumental in assisting courts in the determination of their sentence. But the access to one should not be determined by an offender’s ethnicity, culture or religion.”

She said she is considering whether policy decisions such as this should be made by the Sentencing Council and what role MPs should play.

In his reply, Lord Justice Davis said: “I respectfully question whether the inclusion of a list of cohorts in the imposition guideline was a policy decision of any significance.

“However, whatever the import of the decision, it related to an issue of sentencing.”

He further warned: “In criminal proceedings where the offender is the subject of prosecution by the state, the state should not determine the sentence imposed on an individual offender.

“If sentencing guidelines of whatever kind were to be dictated in any way by ministers of the Crown, this principle would be breached.”

Lord Justice Davis said he is taking legal advice on whether the Justice Secretary’s power under the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 to ask for guidelines to be revised could be applied in this circumstance, and if it could, it will be considered at the body’s next meeting.

“This is not a power which ever has been used to ask the council to revise a guideline immediately after it has been published and which has been the subject of detailed consultation with the Lord Chancellor,” he said.

Ms Mahmood had said “no minister” in this Government approved of the guidance or was involved in the consultation.

The previous government was consulted on the change during the consultation period between November 2023 and February 2024.

Lord Justice Davis said in response that there were 150 responses to the consultation on the new guidance, including from the then-minister for sentencing, with “no concern expressed about the term now under debate”.

A “walk through” of the guidance with officials from the Ministry of Justice took place on March 3 this year, while Ms Mahmood was in charge of the department.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said unless the Government acts “we will have two-tier justice under Two-Tier Keir (Starmer)”.

He is pushing for a new law to prevent the Sentencing Council from issuing guidelines without the consent of the Secretary of State.

His plan would also give the Justice Secretary the power to amend guidelines prepared by the Sentencing Council before they are issued.

The Bill was presented to the Commons on Tuesday.

Pressed by Mr Jenrick as to whether the Lord Chancellor will back his Bill, she said: “We will never stand for a two-tier approach to sentencing.”

She also told the House she “wouldn’t hesitate” to legislate if she needed to do so.

Meanwhile, the Justice Secretary was asked if she regretted her attempt to “discredit” the Sentencing Council’s “evidence-based conclusions” as it is known there are sometimes disparities in sentences between ethnic minorities and white offenders for similar offences.

She replied: “My view is if you can see a problem, or you think you’ve got a problem, you need to get to the bottom of actually what’s going on before you come up with broad policy solutions to fix those problems.

“I also think that some of these broad policy decisions are better made by ministers as we are directly-elected individuals who will pay the price and the consequences of our choices.”