Charles and Camilla enjoy ceremonial welcome in Rome

The King and Queen received a ceremonial welcome full of pomp and pageantry hosted by the president of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, as their state visit began in earnest.

Charles and Camilla were greeted by the statesman at his official residence, the Quirinale Palace in Rome, after their limousine was escorted into the palace quadrangle by mounted Corazzieri guards.

Mr Mattarella was joined by his daughter Laura Mattarella, who acts in a first lady role as the president’s wife died a number of years ago.

The foursome stood still as they observed the British and Italian national anthems played by a military band.

Nearby lined up along a red carpet stood a guard of honour formed of the Quirinale Band, troops from the Italian army, navy and air force, the Carabinieri and mounted Corazzieri guards.

Charles, accompanied by the president, walked along the line casting an eye over the service personnel stood in three ranks and at one point paused to bow his head when he reached Italy’s national flag held aloft.

Mr Mattarella, a constitutional court judge and veteran centre-left politician, is a respected figure for his sober statesman-like qualities performing a role that puts him at the centre of Italian national life.

He has served as president since being elected by Italy’s parliament in 2015, succeeding Giorgio Napolitano.

The group went inside, and before the president and the king sat down for talks, a demonstration of UK and Italian military co-operation was staged.

From a balcony, they all watched a joint flypast over the capital by the Italian air force’s aerobatic team, Frecce Tricolori, streaming Italy’s national colours, and the RAF’s Red Arrows who left red, white and blue smoke in their wake.

Honours were later exchanged by the King and the president at the palace.

The King was made a Knight Grand Cross with Collar of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy, and he presented Mr Mattarella with the insignia for a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Bath.

“It goes back quite a long way,” said Charles “It’s just a token really of our appreciation, you’ve served for so long.”

“I’m humbled, your majesty,” Mr Mattarella replied.

The Queen was made a Dame Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Italy, and told her host: “I’m very honoured and humbled.”

While the King and president held talks, Camilla and Ms Mattarella viewed a selection of antique books on horsemanship in the Biblioteca del Piffetti and toured the State Rooms of the 16th century palace.