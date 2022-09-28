Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Murder and rape among 500 serious crimes a year committed by offenders on probation

Watchdog warns of ‘optimism bias’ as report reveals most offenders were not assessed as high risk

Lizzie Dearden
Home Affairs Editor
Thursday 29 September 2022 00:02
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Around 500 serious offences, including murder and rape, are being committed every year by offenders under probation supervision, a report has revealed.

HM Inspectorate of Probation found that in almost two thirds of the cases it looked at, criminals had been originally assessed as presenting a low or medium risk of serious harm.

It warned that although “serious further offence” reviews are carried out by the Probation Service in order to learn lessons and stop mistakes being repeated, a third of those reports required improvement or were inadequate.

Justin Russell, the chief inspector of probation, said: “Each year, around 500 serious sexual or violent offences are committed by people who are under probation supervision.

“Each incident will have a devastating impact on all those involved, which is why it is essential that the Probation Service learns from these awful incidents to improve the way it manages risk of harm and to support a reduction in reoffending.”

Recommended

The watchdog said that “too many” serious further offence reviews were below par, failing to analyse why and how offenders were able to commit serious crimes after being released from prison.

In 2019-20, 74 people under probation supervision were convicted for murder, 54 for rape, 25 for manslaughter, 18 for attempted murder and others for kidnapping, arson and other serious violent and sexual crimes.

They made up around 0.5 per cent of all offenders being monitored in England and Wales, and the majority were being supervised after release from prison.

None of the offenders who went on to commit murder had been assessed as “very high” risk by the Probation Service previously, only a quarter were deemed high risk, 57 per cent medium and 11 per cent low.

The report warned of “optimism bias” among probation workers, saying some were underestimating the danger posed by offenders and relying too much on internal reports.

“This is exacerbated by practitioners focusing on providing support, to the detriment of managing risk and delivering offence-focused interventions,” it added.

Probation workers were also failing to check whether the person was being released into homes with children or partners who would be put at risk of domestic abuse.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

When licence conditions are broken, the report said that officials were “not taking enforcement action” and missing opportunities to put dangerous offenders back in prison.

Probation inspectors found that “excessive workloads” often underpin bad practice, and that there were issues with recruiting and retaining staff.

They said that the changing of processes during the Covid pandemic, to switch to “remote supervision” using phone and video calls for some offenders, had made effective supervision more difficult.

Serious further offence reviews are triggered when a person is charged with a crime committed while they were under probation supervision or within 28 working days of it ending.

They are mandatory for murder, rape, sexual offences against children and other serious crimes.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Serious further offences are rare but have a devastating impact on victims which is why we conduct thorough investigations into each one.

“We are investing an extra £155m a year into the Probation Service helping us to recruit thousands more staff to improve supervision, information sharing with police and safeguarding services, and risk assessment so that the public are better protected.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in