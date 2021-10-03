Police locate owner of severed finger found on street
Hampshire Police said the man had ‘wandered off’ after his digit was ripped from his hand as he scaled a fence
Police have traced the owner of a severed finger which was found outside a block of flats in Southampton.
Hampshire Police said the man lost the finger while trying to climb a fence and “wandered off” after being given a towel by a resident.
Officers discovered the finger in a parking area in Lower Bannister Street in the Hampshire city on Saturday morning.
A spokesman for the force said the man had became trapped in a courtyard area and attempted to escape by climbing over the fence. He was later found after attending hospital for treatment.
He said: “We are pleased to say that the man who lost part of his finger in Southampton has now been traced.
“The 28-year-old is receiving treatment at hospital in Salisbury for his injury after seeking medical assistance himself.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies