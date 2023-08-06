Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After an “unseasonably” wet start to August, Britons are looking forward to a spell of hot weather as the sunshine reemerges.

A month’s worth of rain fell in less than a day on Saturday after Storm Antoni unleashed downpours across the UK. Large swathes of the country were issued yellow and amber weather warnings with torrential rain flooding parts of Whitby, North Yorkshire.

The coming week is expected to be much improved, with forecasters expecting heat of 28C in parts of the UK, which will inevitable see holidaymakers to Britain’s beaches.

But as the August summer sun finally arrives, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) has warned the public of areas they should avoid entering the water.

On Sunday morning alone, at least 57 triathletes fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after taking part in swimming competitions off the Wearside coast, health officials have said. Environment Agency sampling at the beach in late July detected 39 times the amount of e-coli found in the water during typical readings.

Surfers Against Sewage monitors water quality at over 450 river and coastal locations. The map below shows the most recent update for alerts on Sunday 6 August, and you can see an interactive version on their website.

Sewage pollution alerts around the UK as of Sunday 6 August (Surfers Against Sewage)

According to the regulator Ofwat, sewage spills come from storm overflows in emergency situations, for example, if there are sewer blockages or equipment failures at wastewater treatment works. This means the network discharges a mixture of rainwater, groundwater, and sewage.

It comes as around a quarter of UK sea swimmers are being put off the past time because of the levels of sewage, according to a new poll.

Just over 30 per cent of UK adults said they go sea swimming during the summer, and of these, 23 per cent said they will not do so this year because of sewage dumping by water companies.

The Liberal Democrats said many UK beachgoers are now less likely to visit the coast after reading news about sewage (PA Wire)

The poll, carried out by Savanta with 2,272 UK adults between July 21 and 23, found 43 per cent of regular beachgoers said they were less likely to visit the British seaside this summer because of the sewage discharges.

Liberal Democrat environment spokesperson Tim Farron said: “Sewage dumping by water companies is ruining the British beach holiday.

“Coastal communities are at the mercy of water companies who unapologetically discharge raw sewage into popular swimming spots.”