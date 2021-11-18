A major investigation has been launched by regulators amid claims that water companies pumped “unpermitted” sewage into England’s waterways.

Water regulator Ofwat said new information, and analysis by the Environment Agency, suggests that water and wastewater companies may have released sewage into rivers and waterways when they were not legally allowed to do so.

Ofwat’s interim chief executive has written to companies to investigate the extent of any non-compliance and why it has happened.

The regulator has also asked boards of water companies to explain how environmental performance and compliance with obligations has been taken into account when deciding on paying out dividends and executive bonuses.

While the Environment Agency is investigating potential breaches of environmental law, Ofwat is looking at companies’ compliance with their statutory duty to provide a wastewater treatment system, along with the management and corporate behaviours of water companies.

Interim Chief Executive, David Black, said: “Back in the summer, I wrote to companies setting out the need to improve performance on the use of storm overflows. I haven’t seen enough to suggest that message was heard or heeded, and this new information suggests there may have been very serious failings by water companies in treating wastewater.

“We will find out what company Boards knew and when, and if there has been management failure or misreporting of data to us and to the public. If we find there has been, we will use all of our powers to hold companies to account.”

