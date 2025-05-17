Thousands turn out for paddle out protests over ‘sewage scandal’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people voiced their anger of the spilling sewage into UK waters at dozens of “paddle out” protests held across the country.

At more than 40 beaches, rivers and lakes across the UK, people armed with boards and placards take to the water to demand urgent reform of the water industry in events organised by the campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.

It comes as new Opinium polling suggested that fewer than one in five people believe they will able to swim safely at their local bathing spot by 2030 without risking their health as a result of sewage pollution.

And the survey of 2,000 people found just 21 per cent of respondents trusted the government to ensure water suppliers reduce sewage spills, with more than half a million discharges into our seas, lakes and rivers in 2024.

Data released by the Environment Agency in March showed water companies released a record amount of raw sewage into England’s rivers and seas last year. The Independent Water Commission is currently reviewing its evidence before making recommendations to government on reforming the water industry.

Stuart Davies, an organiser of the Brighton protest, said: “We are paddling out because we seem to be in the same place each year. We see record levels of sewage pollution in our blue spaces, especially here on the south coast.

open image in gallery Kate Jones, centre, has become unwell twice from swimming in the sea and now campaigns for Surfers Against Sewage ( Supplied )

“Many a time, I have been personally affected. I can’t go sea swimming. I can’t go surfing. I also volunteer for the Wave Project which provides surf therapy for young people. That’s been cancelled a few times, and we couldn't go in the water. It makes me extremely angry.

“We are paddling out in protest of the scandal and to call for total reform of the water industry.”

The Independent recently donated £20,000 to Surfers Against Sewage to help support the group’s work, as new figures revealed the number of beauty spots deemed unfit for swimming because of sewage had doubled in a year.

Of England’s 451 protected bathing spots, 37 are now rated as poor – the lowest category – because they contain unsafe levels of potentially deadly bacteria, including E coli and intestinal enterococci, due to sewage spills.