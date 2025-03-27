Sewage spilled into England’s rivers and seas for record of 3.6m hours last year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raw sewage was released into England’s rivers and seas for a record 3.61 million hours last year as Labour calls the new figures “disgraceful”.

Data released by the Environment Agency shows that, while the number of sewage spills by water companies was down slightly, each spill lasted longer on average. This made for a a new record in duration of spills during 2024.

The total duration of spills was 3.6 million hours, up a slight 0.2 per cent from 2023. However, it is up a massive 106 per cent from the 1.7 million hours recorded in 2022.

While spillage is not necessarily illegal, it is only meant to be done in exceptional circumstances when the sewerage system is at risk of being overwhelmed due to factors like excessive rainfall.

In August 2024, regulator Ofwat issued a record £168 million combined fines to Thames, Yorkshire and Northumbrian Water.

Industry body Water UK has previously apologised for the amount of spills in the country, and is investing £104bn over the next five years to combat the issue.

Environment secretary Steve Reed said: "These figures are disgraceful and are a stark reminder of how years of underinvestment have led to water companies discharging unacceptable levels of sewage into our rivers, lakes, and seas."

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey said: “This has to be the final nail in the coffin for Ofwat, a regulator that has time and again proven it is completely inadequate to protect customers and our beautiful environment.

“The government should act now to get a new regulator in place to protect British rivers and seas from being pumped with disgusting sewage. It’s time for Ofwat to go.

“The Liberal Democrats have spearheaded the campaign to protect our rivers and beaches, and we will continue to fight for much tougher regulation of a water industry which is profiting from pollution.”

Lena Swedlow, campaign manager for 'Our Water Our Way' at Compass who is working with river groups to challenge decision making at crisis-hit Thames Water said: "People are rightly outraged at the state of sewage dumping while our bills rise by an average of 40%. The root of this anger and the root of this problem are the same - the public don’t get a seat at the table.”

“Take Thames Water. It has seen a staggering increase in raw sewage, yet the company is trying to wriggle out of fines, whilst loading up with even more debt and raising bills for the 16 million people it serves. We can't go on like this - we need public ownership.”

“Giving people a real say, from workers, to bill payers, to water experts, is how other countries operate. It’s our water, it should be our way."