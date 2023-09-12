Sewage: Government may have broken law over spills, watchdog warns

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The government is suspected of breaking the law over how it regulates sewage releases, the UK’s environment watchdog has said.

The Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) today announced the preliminary findings into an investigation.

It comes after new shadow environment secretary Steve Reed called for an investigation into three water companies that may have illegally dumped sewage on dry days following a BBC report last week.

The investigation, which looked at data from Wessex, Thames and Southern Water, suggested these companies were discharging sewage on some of the hottest and driest days of 2022.

Other water companies declined to give their data to the BBC because they are already under a criminal investigation by the Environment Agency.

Throughout 2022, Wessex, Thames and Southern Water illegally released sewage on 388 occasions, the BBC’s report suggests, even when much of southern England was in drought and saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded.

All three companies appear to have spilled on July 19 2022, when the temperature topped 40C in some places.

In response to the announcement, the government said: “The volume of sewage discharged is completely unacceptable. That is why we are the first government in history to take such comprehensive action to tackle it”.

However, it added: “While we do not agree with the OEP’s initial interpretations, which cover points of law spanning over two decades, we will continue to work constructively with the OEP on this issue.”

More to follow...