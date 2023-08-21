Manhunt after woman sexually assaulted at Tesco Express as police release CCTV

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A manhunt has been launched after a woman was sexually assaulted in a Tesco Express in Kent.

The alleged assault took place in Folkestone when a man touched a woman inappropriately over her clothing as he walked past.

After she challenged the attacker, he left the shop. Police have released images taken from the shop's CCTV of a man they wish to identify.

The incident occurred on Sunday, June 4, at around 7.50pm at the Tesco Express on Foord Road.

Detective Sergeant Rachel Seymour said: "Having completed several lines of enquiry, we would now like to identify and speak to this person pictured as he may have information which could assist the investigation."

Anyone who has information regarding the incident, or is able to identify the person pictured should contact Kent Police quoting 46/99414/23.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers can be called on 0800555111 or an online form can be completed.