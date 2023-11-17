Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A senior Tory MP has criticised the government for refusing to commit to a new sex education strategy for boys which aims tackle sexual harassment and gender-based violence.

The Women and Equalities Committee called for proposals to be rolled out in schools, which would focus on engaging boys in relationships and sex education lessons. It also suggested that relationships, sex and health education (RSHE) should be made compulsory in sixth forms and colleges.

The government has said it will “consider” how to strengthen support and guidance to schools on the issue, but has not committed to adopting the recommendations from the cross-party group of MPs.

Caroline Nokes, chair of the committee, said: “Education is a powerful and necessary tool in preventing violence against women and girls.

“Relationships, sex and health education that continues past secondary school and that engages proactively with boys and young men is crucial to combat harmful attitudes in both educational settings and society at large.”

Ms Nokes, Conservative MP for Romsey and Southampton North, added that it is “disappointing the government is refusing to take a position on many of the issues raised in our report until it publishes its long-awaited RSHE review”.

“What we see today is a lack of urgency and frankly women and girls have already waited long enough for those in positions of authority to stand up for them,” she said.

A review into RSHE was announced in March following concerns that children are being exposed to “inappropriate” content.

Research released by the Women and Equalities Committee in July urged the government to provide extra resources for schools as well as impose compulsory RSHE for students who are older than 16.

Schools are still awaiting updated RSHE guidance, which the government has said will go out “for full public consultation later this year”.

A response by the government, published on Friday, did not address whether it would take any of the committee's recommendations into the review.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “All women and girls deserve a safe environment, and we expect schools, colleges and universities to take immediate action against sexual misconduct or harassment.

“We are currently reviewing the statutory guidance on relationships, sex and health education and as a part of this, we will consider how our guidance and support to schools on this issue can be strengthened.”

Andrea Simon, director of the End Violence Against Women Coalition, told The Independent the government’s response was “inadequate and hollow” as she warned “we can’t afford to fail another generation of young people”.

She added: “It is incredibly disappointing that the government is refusing to commit to a strategy that would engage boys and young men, given we know how crucial this education is to preventing violence against women and girls.

“Our education system is failing too many young people and we need to see leadership from the very top of government to ensure schools create a culture in which students feel safe and supported to discuss and disclose abusive behaviour, and where ending violence against women and girls is everyone’s business. “