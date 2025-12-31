Man charged with murder after fatal collision in north-west London
Shakaine Dwyer, 29, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving before it was upgraded to murder
A man has been charged with murder after a car hit pedestrians in north-west London.
Shakaine Dwyer has been charged with killing 34-year-old Ruben Nunes, the Metropolitan Police said on New Year’s Eve.
Dwyer, 29, of Willesden, was originally charged with causing death by dangerous driving on December 7.
This was upgraded to murder on Monday, December 29, the force added.
Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrians at Chapel Close, Willesden, at 12.44pm on December 3.
Mr Nunes, from Peterborough, died at the scene.
The Met said his family are being supported by specialist officers.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks