The decision to remove Shamima Begum’s British citizenship was lawful, a court has ruled.

In the latest stage of the former Isis bride’s legal battle against the British government, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) had considered arguments that she was made “de-facto stateless” after being trafficked to Syria.

A summary of the judgment said there was “credible suspicion” that Begum had been trafficked to Syria for sexual exploitation as a child, and “arguable breaches of duty” by state bodies who failed to stop her leaving the UK.

But Mr Justice Jay found that those factors were not a bar to her British citizenship being removed, and that issues around whether Begum travelled to Syria voluntarily and poses a threat “are for the Secretary of State to evaluate and not for the Commission”.

“The commission has been unable to conclude that the secretary of state erred in any material respect,” the ruling said.

The judgment, which could be appealed by Begum’s team, means that she currently has no prospect of being returned to the UK from a detention camp where she is being held with women and children captured during the fall of Isis territories.

At a hearing in November, Begum’s lawyers argued that the British government did not formally assess whether she was a victim of trafficking before putting her in “exile for life”.

They told the court that the 23-year-old, who travelled to join Isis in Syria aged 15 eight years ago, was “groomed” for the purpose of having sex with adult fighters and bearing their children.

Begum's first two children died as infants and the third, born shortly after she was found by a journalist in a detention camp in 2019, died at less than three weeks old.

At a previous hearing in February 2020, SIAC ruled that the decision to remove her British citizenship was lawful as Begum was “a citizen of Bangladesh by descent”, but her lawyers said she had been made “de-facto stateless”.

Then-home secretary Sajid Javid was accused of acting with “extreme speed” by removing her nationality four days after The Times published an interview with Begum in a detention camp.

But lawyers representing the Home Office had argued that there were no errors of law in Mr Javid's decision and that the government did not accept Begum was trafficked.

An MI5 officer, known only as witness E, said the service had made a national security assessment regarding Begum and that it “recognises that victims can very much be a threat, if indeed someone is a victim of trafficking”.

When asked whether MI5 had sought any expert advice before reaching its conclusion that Begum had travelled to Syria voluntarily, he added: “In my mind it is not conceivable that an intelligent and articulate 15-year-old could not know what Isis was doing, so in some respects yes, I do believe she would have known what she was doing and had agency in doing so.”

Sir James Eadie KC, for the Home Office, said in written submissions that the security services “continue to assess that Begum poses a risk to national security”.