Shamima Begum says ‘sorry’ to Manchester bombing victims in GMB interview

Shamima Begum has asked the British people for forgiveness, saying in a TV interview this morning (15 September) that the so-called Islamic State’s (Isis) killing of innocent people is “unjustifable”.

The 22-year-old from east London has had her British citizenship revoked by the Home Office on national security grounds, and is currently living in a camp in Syria.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain in a live interview: “I know it’s very hard for the British people to try and forgive me because they have lived in fear of Isis and lost loved ones because of Isis, but I also have lived in fear of Isis and I also lost loved ones because of Isis, so I can sympathise with them in that way.

“I know it is very hard for them to forgive me but I say from the bottom of my heart that I am so sorry if I ever offended anyone by coming here, if I ever offended anyone by the things I said.”

Begum – who appeared to distance herself from her former life in Isis – said she came to Syria expecting simply to get married, have children and “live a pure, Islamic life”.

She appeared in the interview wearing a Nike baseball cap, grey vest, her hair loose and with her nails painted.

Begum said: “The reason I came to Syria was not for violent reasons ... At the time I did not know it (Isis) was a death cult, I thought it was an Islamic community I was joining.

“I was being fed a lot of information on the internet by people.”

She said she thought she was “groomed and taken advantage of and manipulated into” travelling to Syria.

Begum also denied being directly involved in preparations for terrorist activity.

She told the presenters of the show: “I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims, because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife.

“These claims are being made to make me look worse because the government do not have anything on me.

“There is no evidence because nothing ever happened.”

She added: “I would rather die than go back to IS.”

She also apologised to anyone who has been affected by Isis and the terror group's actions.

She said: “Of course I am completely sorry for anyone that has been affected by Isis.

“In no way do I agree with what they did, I don’t, I’m not trying to justify what they did, it’s not justifiable to kill innocent people in the name of religion.”

Begum said she regretted her actions and apologised for the comments she previously made about the Manchester Arena bombing.

She said: “I do not believe that one evil justifies another evil. I don’t think that women and children should be killed for other people's motives and for other people's agendas.”

Begum said she did not know that women and children were hurt in the Manchester bombings.

In 2017, 22 victims died and more than 1,000 were injured after an attacker detonated a bomb at a concert in Manchester Arena.

“I did not know about the Manchester bombing when I was asked. I did not know that people were killed, I did not know that women and children were hurt because of it.”