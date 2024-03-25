Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Shamima Begum loses bid to challenge removal of her British citizenship

Ms Begum may now ask the Supreme Court directly for permission to have her case heard by the UK’s highest court

Jess Glass
Monday 25 March 2024 13:17
Close
Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of her British citizenship

Shamima Begum has lost her initial bid to challenge the removal of her British citizenship at the Supreme Court.

Last year, Ms Begum lost her first appeal against the decision to revoke her citizenship on national security grounds at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC), after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp following her travel to the country as a 15-year-old in 2015.

Earlier this year, three judges at the Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed her bid to overturn the SIAC decision.

Shamima Begum loses appeal against removal of her British citizenship

(PA Media)

On Monday, a judicial spokesperson confirmed that Ms Begum had asked the Court of Appeal for the green light to take her case to the Supreme Court, but had been refused.

Ms Begum may now ask the Supreme Court directly for permission to have her case heard by the UK’s highest court.

Dismissing her Court of Appeal challenge in February, the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, said: “It could be argued the decision in Ms Begum’s case was harsh.

“It could also be argued that Ms Begum is the author of her own misfortune, but it is not for this court to agree or disagree with either point of view.

“The only task of the court was to assess whether the deprivation decision was unlawful.

“Since it was not, Ms Begum’s appeal is dismissed.”

Following this decision, Ms Begum’s solicitor Daniel Furner said: “I want to say that I’m sorry to Shamima and to her family that after five years of fighting she still hasn’t received justice in a British court, and to promise her and promise the Government that we are not going to stop fighting until she does get justice and until she is safely back home.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in