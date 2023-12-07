‘I’m Shane MacGowan’s undertaker… after pulling him pints for 20 years’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shane MacGowan is getting one of the most poetically perfect send-offs in history – his favourite pub landlord has become his undertaker and funeral boss.

The Pogues’ laureate spent 20 years drinking at Phillip ‘Philly’ Ryan’s pub in Nenagh, County Tipperary, where Shane will be laid to rest on Friday.

And six years ago he told Philly exactly how he wanted him to sort his funeral.

Philly – who runs JJ Ryan’s undertakers as well as his bar and who saw Shane days before his death – exclusively told The Independent: “Yes, I am the only undertaker for Shane.

“We removed him from Dublin the day he died and into my care. He is in my care now.

“He will have a good send off.

“I am conflicted about it. I saw him at his house the day he came home after getting out of hospital and I felt so sorry for him. He was just so sick.

“The following day he was back in hospital. Sometimes it’s merciful that you’re not left struggling.”

Philly and Shane in happier days outside the pub (Supplied)

MacGowan died aged 65 on 30 November weeks before his 66th birthday, which falls on Christmas Day – when his Fairytale of New York hit will be ringing out in millions of homes.

He’d been receiving treatment for viral encephalitis, which leads to brain swelling, and had been rushed to hospital as his wife Victoria Mary Clarke stayed by his side before he was moved back home where he drew his last breaths while surrounded by his family.

Philly said about how he felt about heading MacGowan’s final farewell after the singer asked him to lead his funeral arrangements: “I suppose I feel privileged and I just hope I can honour him well on his last instruction.

“Most people’s final wishes are to die surrounded by the people they love and Shane was no different.”

Mr Ryan with his hearse (Phillip Ryan)

Philly, whose pub will host MacGowan’s wake, added MacGowan approached him in 2017 to talk about his funeral at his wife Victoria’s birthday after they were at a Black Sabbath gig in Dublin.

He said: “Shane’s funeral is exactly as he discussed with me. He wanted private prayers with his family, a public mass and then a private cremation. It’s exactly as he wished.

“People say to me verbally what they like and sometimes it doesn’t transpire as other people have other ideas.

“But I still remember it – it was January 20, 2017.

“It was an after party for Victoria’s birthday after a Black Sabbath gig in Dublin.

MacGowan’s send off is taking place on Friday (PA)

“Shane was there in a wheelchair. He just wasn’t in great form that night. I knew that, I could see he wasn’t well.

“He just beckoned me over at some stage and said, ‘I want to sort everything out.’

“I said, ‘Look Shane I hear you, but we don’t really need to talk about this now.’

“That is a natural thing to say as an undertaker.

“That conversation is harder than doing any funeral believe it or not.

“Somebody looking at you and telling you what they want. It is very hard for people to understand.

“I didn’t need notes. The word between two people is worth more than the paper it’s written on.

“I know he didn’t want to die but he knew the two things we’re sure of in this life were death and taxes. He made that known to me.

“It was his will to live that sustained him for so long.

“We’re going to have a nice mass and some fabulous singers that are coming.

“We have some very good artists lined up it will be interesting to see who turns up.”

Among the guests rumoured are Johnny Depp and Bono.

Philly’s name hangs high above the Phil Ryan pub in Nenagh, where the singer spent many Christmases drinking, reading books or playing pool alone.

MacGowan’s casket will be paraded through the streets of Dublin before being escorted back to St Marys of the Rosary Church across the road from his beloved boozer.

MacGowan (Alamy)

Brendan Fitzpatrick, MacGowan’s personal driver of 20 years who ferried him to gigs in London and then back home to Tipperary where his ancestral cottage was, will be in the hearse alongside Philly.

MacGowan spent his first six years in his mother’s family home of Carney, Co Tipperary, and regularly returned there after his parents moved the family to England.

His parents eventually moved back to Silvermines, also in Tipperary, and over the years Philly’s Pub in in Nenagh became the singer’s favourite watering hole.

