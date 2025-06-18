UK to see increase in sharks, rays and native oysters due to rising sea temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising ocean temperatures could see animals such as endangered sharks and native oysters migrate to the UK.

Parts of the North Sea could become biodiversity hotspots in the next 50 years, as the water around the UK becomes one of the top 20 places globally that has warmed the fastest due to the impact of climate change.

It comes after an intense heatwave in May warmed UK waters by up to four degrees, while fishing communities have already spotted a difference as swarms of jellyfish or the Mediterranean octopus begin to appear near beaches.

In the first study of its kind, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) mapped how 19 threatened marine species will respond to the change in UK seas by 2060.

While oysters, basking sharks, spurdog sharks and thornbacks - a type of ray with spines - will thrive, other animals such as the long-lasting ocean quahog, a type of clam, will struggle.

open image in gallery Native oysters are also set to thrive as the UK’s waters rise in temperature (ZSL/PA) ( PA Media )

A sea pen, which is a small creature that helps build reefs, is predicted to lose up to 40 per cent of their suitable habitat by the turn of the next century, which will have an impact on marine ecosystems.

It is not only the UK’s seas that are warming, with temperatures increasing across the globe as the ocean absorbs 90 per cent of heating created by fossil fuels such as oil, coal and gas.

open image in gallery Jellyfish and the Mediterranean octopus have already been seen in increasing numbers by fishing communities (Ben Birchall/PA)

"As an island nation, we're hugely reliant on the sea for our food and for jobs. Any changes that we see in our seas are particularly impactful," Bryony Townhill, marine scientist at Cefas, told BBC News.

The analysis, which has been published in the science journal Marine Biology, should assist the government as it plans to ensure that Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) continue to protect species.

Researchers however have stressed that these vulnerable species must still be protected from risks such as pollution and fishing equipment as they adapt to new habitats.