May Day talks to take place in bid to resolve Birmingham bin strike

Crucial talks aimed at resolving the long-running Birmingham bin strike are to take place on Thursday morning.

The general secretary of the Unite union, Sharon Graham, will lead the May Day discussions under the auspices of conciliation service Acas.

Last week, Unite said it believed a deal to end the industrial action could be “within touching distance”.

But a row flared on Tuesday when the union accused Birmingham City Council of planning to cut the pay of bin lorry drivers by up to £8,000.

The council insisted it is carrying out a “fair and transparent” job evaluation process, jointly agreed with trade unions, to ensure it complies with equal pay laws.

Ms Graham said: “Unite will not stand by and allow the council to inflict these savage pay cuts on workers. It will not be accepted.

“No worker should be expected to lose these eye-watering amounts of money from their pay packet.”

Members of the union have been on all-out strike since March, leading to rubbish piling up on the streets.

A person had to be given oxygen by fire crews and paramedics after attempting to burn their recycling inside their home, West Midlands Fire Service said, as it issued a plea for residents to recycle safely.

Last week, it was announced that the city council’s bin boss, the executive director of city operations Craig Cooper, will be leaving his role in June and a search for his replacement will begin “immediately”.

Richard Brooks, who the council says has worked closely with Mr Cooper during the bin strike in the city operations department, will take over the role on an interim basis.

Birmingham City Council say they “remain committed to delivering a fair and sustainable deal for drivers and collectors”.