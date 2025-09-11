Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and arson after a major fire severely damaged a Labour MP’s constituency office.

Emergency services attended the blaze at Washington and Gateshead South MP Sharon Hodgson’s office at Vermont House in Concord, Washington, Tyne and Wear, in the early hours of Thursday.

Visiting the scene on Thursday morning, the roof in one corner has been destroyed, and much of the building has been damaged.

Graffiti has also been painted on a wall, which reads: “328 days blood on your hands.”

Investigations into the blaze have been ongoing throughout Thursday, with a police cordon in place around the site.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police confirmed that a man in his 20s has been arrested.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and no one is reported to have been injured in the incident.

open image in gallery Police at the scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland which has been damaged by a blaze ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

“A man in his 20s has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and arson.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

A spokesperson for Ms Hodgson said: “We will not be commenting or speculating while there is an ongoing police investigation, what we are clear on is there is no place for this kind of violence in our society.

“Sharon will not be deterred and will continue to support her constituents in Washington and Gateshead South as she does day in, day out.”

Fire crews also attended the scene.

open image in gallery Graffiti on a wall as emergency services look the scene of the fire ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

Ms Hodgson has been an MP since 2005 after she won the former Gateshead East and Washington West seat. Ms Hodgson was re-elected as MP for the new Washington and Gateshead South constituency in 2024 with a 47.8 per cent majority.

Downing Street condemned the attack on Ms Hodgson’s office, saying politicians should be able to go about their work “freely and with confidence”.

The fire at Ms Hodgson’s office followed a “a number of incidents that she’s experienced”, Liverpool, Riverside MP Kim Johnson told the House of Commons on Thursday.

On social media, City of Durham Labour MP Mary Kelly Foy wrote: “After the shocking murder of a political influencer mere hours ago in the US, MPs in the UK woke to scenes of one of our colleagues’ offices being targeted.

“No matter which part of the political spectrum you fall into – this is intimidation by thugs and they must face the full force of the law.

“Serious thought needs to be given to how this impacts staff in constituency offices, like Sharon’s, who frankly work their arses off every day to support local people.

“Anyone supporting this type of violence toward MPs and their teams needs to take a long hard look in the mirror.”

open image in gallery Emergency services at the scene at the MP for Washington and Gateshead South Sharon Hodgson's office in Washington, Sunderland, which has been damaged by a blaze ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The government said the “thoughts of the whole House” will be with Ms Hodgson. It came after Labour MP Andy McDonald mentioned the fire during a question in the House of Commons on Thursday morning.

The Middlesbrough and Thornaby East MP said: “I’m sure I speak for the whole House in sending our best wishes to our colleague in Washington and Gateshead South for the appalling fire at her office overnight, and send our very best wishes to her and her staff.”

Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said: “I wasn’t aware of the terrible instance he referred to this morning, I’ve just been informed and I’m sure the thoughts of the whole House will be with our colleague.”

He added: “I think particularly in light of international events, and the tragic loss of colleagues, this all the more underlines why we must have security and safety to go about democratic debate in this country, whatever our views, in a safe and secure way.”