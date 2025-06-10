Fugitive sheep escape police capture by climbing house roof

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scaling the roof of a house to evade police might be the thought of a fugitive - but you might not think it would cross the mind of a sheep.

However this week, a sheep and three lambs being pursued by officers showed their guile by clambering up the tiled roof of a two-storey property in Cumbria.

The foursome were being chased after escaping a farmer’s field - but managed to avoid capture by climbing onto a lower section of the roof at the rear of the property, before reaching the top.

Amused firefighters then arrived to rescue the animals, not before taking a picture of them looking down from up high.

A crew from Penrith Fire Station used ladders and reaching poles to safely bring down the sheep, which were later returned to the field where they came from.

"We are called to a lot of animal rescues, but sheep on a roof was a first," fire station manager Darren Wright told BBC Radio Cumbria.

open image in gallery The sheep rescue came just days after a bull was rehomed by Norfolk’s Hillside Animal Sanctuary after being seen running along roads in Birmingham ( Hillside Animal Sanctuary )

"We couldn't fathom out why there would be sheep in that area in the first place and how they even got on the roof - there was a lot of confusion.

"It all became apparent when we realised the roof at the rear of the property went down near the ground and the sheep had used it to get away from the police."

The picture of the sheep on the roof was shared by Penrith Fire Station on its Facebook page, attracting many light-hearted comments.

Linda Hebson wrote: “Ewe turned a baaaa'd situation into a good one.”

Rob McWilliams wrote: “I've never herd of this before!” And Jonny Wills wrote: “Baaarilliant rescue.”

The rescue comes just days after a bull was rescued in Birmingham after it escaped from an abattoir. The animal has since been given a new home by an animal sanctuary.

Data from 2020/21 showed Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service was called to 49 animal rescues. Across England, 5,159 animal rescue incidents were logged by fire services in the same period.

The highest number of incidents involved a trapped pet, followed by rescuing pets from a height.