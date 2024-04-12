Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Girl, 15, dies on street after falling from height in Sheffield

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the IOPC, over the incident

Joe Middleton
Friday 12 April 2024 09:44
Emergency services were scrambled to Huntingtower Road in Sheffield
Emergency services were scrambled to Huntingtower Road in Sheffield (Google)

A 15-year-old girl has died on the street after falling from a height in Sheffield.

Emergency services were scrambled to Huntingtower Road in Sheffield at around 7.45pm on Wednesday night.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of police and paramdics at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the IOPC, over the incident.

A South Yorkshire police spokesperson said: “Her family has been informed and is being supported by our officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.”

This is a breaking news story, more to come...

