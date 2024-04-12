Girl, 15, dies on street after falling from height in Sheffield

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old girl has died on the street after falling from a height in Sheffield.

Emergency services were scrambled to Huntingtower Road in Sheffield at around 7.45pm on Wednesday night.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of police and paramdics at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the police watchdog, the IOPC, over the incident.

A South Yorkshire police spokesperson said: “Her family has been informed and is being supported by our officers. We would ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

“A mandatory referral will be made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.”

This is a breaking news story, more to come...