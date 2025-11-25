Teenage boy ‘fighting for life’ after shooting in Sheffield
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after an incident on London Road
A teenage boy is in a life-threatening condition in hospital after a shooting incident in Sheffield, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.
According to police, officers were called to reports of a shooting at London Road about 5.17pm on Monday.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being found with an injury consistent with a gunshot.
Investigations are underway to track down those responsible, said Detective Chief Inspector Emma Knight.
"This is a terrible incident that has left a boy fighting for his life and I know those in our community will be deeply concerned," she said.
"I want to assure residents that a dedicated team of officers and staff are working tirelessly to understand the circumstances that led to this attack and to trace those responsible. We need you to work with us and provide any information you have. This is not acceptable on our streets, so we must work together to stop it.
"If you see officers in the area and have information or concerns, please do speak to them.
"If you have any information that could help officers with their investigation you can also get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 630 of 24 November 2025."
Police said London Road is closed from the junction at Sitwell Place to the junction at Crowther Place as officers conduct their investigation, with disruption expected into Tuesday morning.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments