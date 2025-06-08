Two men charged with murder after teenage pedestrian died in ‘hit-and-run’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder after a 16-year-old was hit by a car which failed to stop at the scene.

Zulkernain Ahmed, 20, and Amaan Ahmed, 26, both of Locke Drive, Sheffield, have been charged in relation to the death of Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi, 16, South Yorkshire Police said.

The teenager was walking along Staniforth Road in the Darnall area of Sheffield on Wednesday afternoon when he was hit by a car.

It is understood that a grey Audi had driven towards three electric bikes, colliding with one rider, the force said.

As the car continued after the crash, it collided with Abdullah. The teenager died in hospital.

The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene, police said.

The 18-year-old man riding an electric bike suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening. He remains in hospital.

Two people, a man, aged 46, and a woman, aged 45, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender remain on police bail.

The two men who have been charged will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Abdullah had recently arrived in the UK from Yemen “for a better future”, his family said.

Relatives and friends of Abdullah said he was devoted to his family and would “light up their faces with a big smile”.

He arrived in the UK from Yemen two or three months ago, and had devoted himself to learning English ahead of starting at college in September.

Abdullah’s relative Saleh Alsirkal runs the corner shop on Staniforth Road which the teenager visited just before the crash.

He said that he had a hospital appointment earlier in the afternoon and popped into the store, as he often did, before heading off to find some food.

Mr Alsirkal said: “His dad brought him over to change his life, to get a better future for his son, but this has happened and destroyed everything.”

Mr Alsirkal said Abdullah was a “kind boy” who just wanted to look after his family.

He said he was really enjoying learning English.

“Every time he had a new word to learn he was so excited about it,” he said.

“It meant a lot to him and he learned quick. Sometimes he would stay in the shop just so he could talk to people. He tried to be friends with everyone.”