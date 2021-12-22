200,000 children ‘threatened with eviction this winter’ says Shelter

Around 200,000 children living in privately-rented housing are at risk of being evicted in England this winter — equal to one in every 50 children — according to housing charity, Shelter.

The orgasnisation said a YouGov poll found that 104,000 renting families have either received an eviction notice or were behind on their rent in the last month, and 55,000 children and their families have already been evicted in the last three months.

The charity is calling for the public’s support and donations to help them aid families at risk of homelessness over the winter period.

With the eviction ban put in place by the government during the pandemic now over and the £65 million support fund for vulnerable renters seen to be not enough, Shelter is concerned about a rise in homelessness and the impact this is having on families.

They found that 71% of privately-renting families would struggle to find another home this winter if they lost theirs. Also, one in five renting parents said their children know they are struggling to pay rent and one in ten said their children worry about becoming homeless.

One family at risk of eviction this winter is Kat, a trained midwife from Worthing, and her three sons aged 15, 12 and eight.

The 48-year-old mother has been caring full-time relative with Parkinson’s and dementia, and she told Shelter her family are facing eviction on January 18 and have been unable to find another property.

She also said she has faced discrimination from estate agents and landlords who have made it harder for her to rent due to claiming housing benefits or because she has three children.

Kat said: “My children have a right to feel safe and secure. They know we’re on the verge of being made homeless and that has a direct impact on their psychological wellbeing. It’s absolutely horrible. Even my eight-year-old knows we’re being evicted. As a parent, you’re totally helpless.

“The children are scared because they know after Christmas we’re going to have to be out. I say to them, let’s enjoy being here while we can, we’ll put a lovely Christmas tree up and we’ll make it look beautiful. And then after Christmas, we will be prepared to find somewhere else.

“I am really scared though, that we’re going to be homeless and be put somewhere really horrible. I’m scared the kids will think it’s my fault. I don’t want them to think it’s something I’ve done that has put them into that situation.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “No child should have to worry about losing their home this Christmas, let alone 200,000. But so many families will spend every day with the threat of eviction looming over them, not knowing if they will still have a home next year.

“Eviction notices have started dropping on doormats and our services are working round the clock to help families who have nowhere else to go. Like it has before - the government needs to intervene to keep people safe in their homes. We urgently need more support for renters to protect them from eviction this winter.

“Thousands of families are teetering on a cliff edge. It’s only with the public’s support that we’ll be able to keep answering calls and help as many of them as possible keep the bailiffs at bay.” Shelter are calling for help and donations to help them aid families at risk of eviction, and to assist those who are already homeless.

According to the latest government figures, at least 125,000 children are already homeless in England with many set to spend Christmas day with their families in emergency hostels and B&Bs.