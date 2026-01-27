Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

In Pictures: Burning galley provides fitting climax to Up Helly Aa revelry

The celebration of all things Viking culminated in a harbour blaze at the Shetland festival.

Members of the Jarl Squad set fire to the galley (Jane Barlow/PA)
Members of the Jarl Squad set fire to the galley (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

The burning of the galley in Lerwick provided the traditional climax to another memorable Up Helly Aa spectacle in Shetland.

The long-established fixture in the early year calendar sees the Viking-themed event attract would-be warriors to the north to spend a day of socialising before the torching of the centrepiece of the celebrations, a lovingly created Viking ship.

Lynden Nicholson, head of the Jarl Squad, had earlier led his followers around the town before nightfall.

Although daylight hours are short in January in Lerwick the revellers made the most of them as they paraded around town in costume and with the usual accessories.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in