Husband and wife get lift off for UK’s first vertical spaceport on remote island

A husband-and-wife team have won their bid to open the first spaceport for vertical rocket launches in the UK.

Up to 30 rockets will be launched each year from SaxaVord Spacesport on a former RAF base at the northern-most point of the Shetland Islands after it was granted the licence by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The regulator verified that the privately-owned spaceport met the safety and environmental requirements for vertical space launches.

Owned by husband and wife Frank and Debbie Strang, it will be on a former RAF base located on a remote peninsula on Unst, and could be joined by a visitor centre and hotel under the pair’s plan.

The spaceport is licensed from 2024 and caters for companies looking to launch satellites into polar, sun-synchronous orbits. So far, just under £30 million has been spent on developing the spaceport, which includes three launch pads and a hangar for assembling rockets.

German companies Rocket Factory Augsburg and HyImpulse hope to carry out launches from SaxaVord in 2024.

A computer-generated image of a launch at SaxaVord UK spaceport in Shetland (handout/PA)

Mr Strang said the award of the licence is “historic”, adding: “Our team is very proud that the Government has entrusted us with operating a complex, multi-disciplinary and multi-launch spaceport, and we all take this responsibility very seriously.

“There is much to do still but this is a fantastic way to end the year and head into Christmas.”

He and his wife took over the former RAF base in 2004.

Tim Johnson, director of space regulation at the CAA, said: “Granting SaxaVord their licence is an era-defining moment for the UK space sector. This marks the beginning of a new chapter for UK space as rockets may soon launch satellites into orbit from Scotland.

“We are undertaking vital work to make sure the UK’s space activities are safe and sustainable for all.”

UK Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “The United Kingdom’s space industry is growing, with SaxaVord set for lift-off to become this country’s first vertical spaceport.

“Today’s historic announcement will boost Shetland’s economy and put the United Kingdom at the forefront of spaceflight innovation.”

The Scottish Government’s innovation minister Richard Lochhead said: “This milestone heralds a new era for space in Scotland.

“As the UK’s first licensed vertical spaceport, SaxaVord and Scotland can soon be a gateway to space, deploying cutting-edge small satellites into orbit for international and domestic customers alike.”

While Cornwall Spaceport became the UK’s first licensed spaceport, SaxaVord’s licence allows it to host vertical launches rather than horizontal launches of rockets carried by aircraft.