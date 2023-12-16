Shin-kicking champion aims for world domination despite breaking two toes

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man broke two big toes on his way to being crowned the undisputed world champion of shin kicking after being convinced to enter the competition by his girlfriend.

Mike Newby, 33, who now trains to hold onto the coveted Cotswold Olimpick Games title by rapping his shins with a block of wood to gain strength wants to become the GOAT (greatest of all time) at the 17th century English folk sport.

The account director, who lives in Cheltenham with his girlfriend, Geo Legate, 26, came out on top of three gruelling bouts of the Gladitorial folk game just a few days after he and his partner took part in the world-famous cheese rolling competition.

The Elizabethan-era rules dictate that Mike was only allowed strands of straw for protection for his shins and a pair of plimsolls as he felled his opponents one-by-one.

Thousands watched as Mike kicked his way to glory (PA)

During the event, Mike soon became the “crowd favourite”, with thousands of people chanting his name, and after three matches, he was crowned the champion.

The final was tense and lasted 15 minutes, with his opponent even ripping off Mike’s shirt as he fell to the floor.

Mike explained how the game worked, saying: “You kick the person’s shins and the way you score points is by knocking them to the floor, which is similar to jacket wrestling.

“There was an eight-man bracket, so eight people signed up, and you had to do three rounds.

“You had the option to stuff straw down your trouser legs to prevent some of the more gnarly injuries – you’re actually encouraged to do that by the organisers.

“The rules were that you had to wear soft shoes, and weren’t allowed to wear shoes with steel cap toes or studs – I just wore Vans, so basically plimsolls.

“Anyone can sign up – anyone who is stupid enough like me!”

After claiming the top spot, Mike then hobbled back to the car, with two of his big toes broken, and immediately began training for next year’s competition.

His ultimate goal is to be the champion five years in a row, and then to call out the previous record holder for a super fight, “to determine the true GOAT (greatest of all time) of shin kicking”.

(PA)

Mike said: “I’m a lifelong martial artist but it was my first time ever doing shin kicking.

“I loved it, it was absolutely bananas but such a good atmosphere.

“I was up against some macho-looking guys – one even decided to compete in shorts – I can’t believe I won really.

“I think I looked like the underdog because the crowd really got behind me.”

Mike has always had an interest in martial arts – with a black belt in taekwondo, he regularly trains in judo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, freestyle wrestling and kudo karate.

(PA)

So, when Mike’s partner saw an advert for the Cotswold Olimpick Games, and suggested that he should enter for the shin kicking competition only days after they both participated in the dangerous cheecheese-rolling test, he jumped at the chance.

Mike said: “We thought it would be really fun, we’re both outdoorsy and we love action and adventure and things like that. I didn’t really know what to expect because I’d never done shin kicking before, but now having done it, it definitely has similarities to wrestling.”

To Mike’s amazement, he won the first round in just 10 seconds.

He said: “I was feeling the pre-fight adrenaline you get when you compete in martial arts, but the first round was over very quickly.

“I think the guy wasn’t very experienced, he didn’t even kick me in the shin.”

But, in the final round, Mike got the full experience.

“This macho fella, who definitely thought he was going to win, wore shorts with no protection on his shins,” he said.

“You have to respect that, and he really showed me what shin kicking was all about – the pain was excruciating, but you carry on.

“At one point in the final, the guy ripped my shirt off and then the crowd went mad – it was an incredible feeling and it spurred me on to win.

“That one lasted for about 15 minutes, which anyone who has experience in martial arts will tell you is a long time.”

Once the game was over, Mike had several injuries.

He laughed: “I had some pretty bad injuries – I came home with two broken toes from the kicks I dished out, and I had pretty bruised shins from the kicks I took, I couldn’t walk back to the car unassisted.

“But I guess I was lucky, they could have been worse and I hobbled away with the eternal glory of winning the Shin Kicking World Championships 2023.”

On how it felt to be crowned, Mike said: “It was amazing because I think quite early on, the crowd was on my side, they were chanting my name in every match, so when I won the reaction was spectacular – I’ll never forget it.

“My girlfriend, Geo, was super supportive, screaming at the top of her lungs. She was very happy when I won.”

Geo is no stranger to madcap adventure herself, having participated with Mike in the Cooper’s Hill cheese rolling competition. Both managing to get down the hill unscathed.

Mike said: “Participating in cheese rolling and winning the Shin Kicking World Championships are fun, cool accomplishments, they’re also ridiculous and it’s a funny story to tell.

“But it’s also our history and our heritage, long may these folk traditions continue.”

Mike is now set on competing next year and has already started training. He is sharing his progress on his Instagram, under the handle, @idahomike_.

He said: “I’m practicing with a hammer.

“I read that back in the day, the hardest competitors used to beat their shins with a hammer to make their shins harder, so I’ve basically been doing exactly that but with a big block of wood.

“I know it sounds crazy but it’s similar to what people who practice Muay Thai kickboxing do.”

Looking to the future, he said: “My long-term vision is to win it five times in a row, and then call out the previous world champion for a super fight to determine the true GOAT of shin kicking – his previous record was winning it five times in a row.”