Public urged to be aware of online scams in Boxing Day sales

Aisha Rimi
Sunday 26 December 2021 16:46
Comments
<p> Almost 100,000 people in the UK have fallen victim to online shopping fraud in the past 13 months</p>

Almost 100,000 people in the UK have fallen victim to online shopping fraud in the past 13 months

(Getty Images)

Shoppers have been warned of online scammers during the Boxing Day sales following a year that saw a record number of cyber attacks and scams.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is encouraging people to shop securely, saying the sales have become a “firm favourite” for fraudsters.

The government said reports to Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime, reveal that almost 100,000 people in the UK have fallen victim to online shopping fraud in the past 13 months - with over £60 million being reported lost.

The NCSC advised that online shoppers should use strong and separate passwords for the most important online accounts, including email, banking or payment accounts, and recommends using three random words to create a password.

People are also urged to be cautious of emails, text messages or websites that look too good to be true or suspicious.

Recommended

Customers should also use a credit card for online payments when possible and research stores before buying to ascertain they are indeed legitimate through trustworthy consumer websites.

When online shopping, people should also only fill in the mandatory details on a website which are often marked by an asterix.

Chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and minister for cybercrime Steve Barclay said: “With a record number of cyberattacks this year, it is crucial we all take some steps to keep ourselves and our families safe from scammers while shopping online, particularly in the Boxing Day sales, which have become a firm favourite for fraudsters.

“In the past year, Government and police action has seen numerous convictions on cyber fraud and we should all play our part to stamp out this terrible crime that can ruin lives.”

Paul Maddinson, director of national resilience and strategy at the NCSC, said: “Scammers will use any opportunity to try and trick the public and businesses into parting with their money so it’s really important that we all know how to protect ourselves.

“Whilst scams can be convincing, there are practical steps you can take to avoid falling victim to cybercrime which can all be found on the NCSC’s website.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in