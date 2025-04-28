Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A controlled explosion has been carried out and a shopping centre in Lancaster evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Lancashire Police said a bomb disposal team was called to the scene at St Nicholas Arcades on Monday morning after the item was discovered.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area, and some city centre streets nearby were cordoned off.

A police spokesperson confirmed at 10:45am that the incident was ongoing, while a statement quoted by multiple outlets said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.

“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.”

In a later statement issued just prior to midday, the force said bomb disposal experts had carried out a controlled explosion.

“Following the controlled explosion, it was found that the item was of no threat. Our enquiries are ongoing into how the item came to be in that location,” the statement said.

Police said the road cordons had been removed, while St Nicholas Arcades announced that it had fully re-opened not long after 11am and apologised for any inconvenience.

St Nicholas Arcades – known locally as St Nics – is described by Visit Lancashire as being “at the heart of Lancaster’s shopping experience”.

It is previously reported to have drawn around four million visitors per year.