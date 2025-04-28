Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bomb disposal team called in as shopping centre evacuated after ‘suspicious package’ found

Police investigating how suspicious item came to be discovered near St Nicholas Arcade after bomb disposal team called

Andy Gregory
Monday 28 April 2025 12:02 BST
St Nicholas Arcades was evacuated on Monday morning
St Nicholas Arcades was evacuated on Monday morning (Google Maps)

A controlled explosion has been carried out and a shopping centre in Lancaster evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious package.

Lancashire Police said a bomb disposal team was called to the scene at St Nicholas Arcades on Monday morning after the item was discovered.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area, and some city centre streets nearby were cordoned off.

A police spokesperson confirmed at 10:45am that the incident was ongoing, while a statement quoted by multiple outlets said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

“This was following a report we received at 6.32am that a suspicious package had been found near to a property.

“Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution.”

In a later statement issued just prior to midday, the force said bomb disposal experts had carried out a controlled explosion.

“Following the controlled explosion, it was found that the item was of no threat. Our enquiries are ongoing into how the item came to be in that location,” the statement said.

Police said the road cordons had been removed, while St Nicholas Arcades announced that it had fully re-opened not long after 11am and apologised for any inconvenience.

St Nicholas Arcades – known locally as St Nics – is described by Visit Lancashire as being “at the heart of Lancaster’s shopping experience”.

It is previously reported to have drawn around four million visitors per year.

