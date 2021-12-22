Shoreditch: Man, 32, dies after being struck by falling object at London construction site

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

Thomas Kingsley
Wednesday 22 December 2021 09:59
Comments
<p>The man was pronounced dead at the scene</p>

The man was pronounced dead at the scene

(Screenshot)

A 32-year-old man has died after being struck by a falling object at a construction site in London.

Police were called to the scene in East Road just before 1.30pm on Tuesday after reports of the horror accident.

An air ambulance also attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts by paramedics.

Social media footage showed fire services deploying a ladder to reach the site as construction workers watched in shock.

Recommended

Police have informed the man’s next of kin and have also informed The Health and Safety Executive which regulates workplace safety and welfare in the UK.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "Officers were called at 1.25pm on Tuesday by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to a building site on East Road, Hoxton, N1.

“A man was reported to have been struck by a falling object. The London Fire Brigade and London's Air Ambulance also attended the scene.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: “Sadly, despite best efforts of emergency service colleagues, a person died at the scene.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a medic in a car, a clinical team leader, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team. We also dispatched by road London’s Air Ambulance.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in