What happened at the Shoreham Air Show disaster that killed 11 people?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An inquest into the deaths from a disaster at Shoreham Airshow that killed 11 people is due to get underway.

It comes seven years after the tragedy in West Sussex, which saw a Hawker Hunter jet taking part in an aerial display crash into the A27 in the summer of 2015. The hearing will cover the deaths of the victims and is due to run for three weeks from Wednesday.

The pilot of the Hawker Hunter plane, Andrew Hill, was charged with 11 counts of manslaughter by gross negligence but found not guilty on all counts in March 2019. He maintains he has no recollection of the crash.

Eleven people died in the tragedy (PA Media)

Sarah Stewart, partner in the law firm representing seven of the families who lost loved ones, said: “This is the last step in a long road to justice and truth for the families of those killed in the Shoreham Airshow disaster.”

Below we look at what we know about the tragic incident ahead of the first hearing.

What was Shoreham Airshow?

Shoreham Airshow took place every year at Brighton City Airport.

It was run by the Royal Air Forces Association, a membership organisation and charity supporting the RAF.

The event included flying displays by jets, military helicopters and historic aircraft, and raised more than £2m for the Royal Air Forces Association over 25 years.

The airshow has not run since the fatal tragedy in 2015.

What happened in the disaster?

Eleven people died in the Shoreham Airshow crash(Sussex Police/CPS/PA) (PA Media)

The crash took place on Saturday 22 August, 2015 when the 1950s Hawker Hunter fighter attempted a ‘bent loop’ manoeuvre.

Footage from the day showed the plane descending before crashing into the main road and exploding in a fiery blaze.

The criminal trial heard that people were jumping out of burning cars, running for their lives and one man was thrown across a child’s buggy in the carnage that followed.

Jurors were shown cockpit video of the air show plane before the crash but this was not released to the media.

Who were the victims?

Jacob Schilt and Matthew Grimstone were footballers killed in the crash

Eleven men died in the crash and 13 more were injured.

Matthew Jones, a 24-year-old personal trainer from Littlehampton, was driving to the beach to meet friends when he was killed.

Jacob Schilt, a 23-year-old from Brighton, and Matthew Grimstone, also 23 and from the same town, were footballers travelling to a match at the time of the tragedy.

Anthony Brightwell, a 53-year-old from Hove, Richard Smith, a 26-year-old also from Hove, Daniele Polito, 23-year old from Goring-by-Sea and 42-year-old Dylan Archer from Brighton were also killed when the plane crashed into the motorway.

James Graham Mallinson, a 72-year-old from Newick, Mark Reeves, a 53-year-old from Seaford, Mark Trussler, a 54-year-old from Worthing and 76-year-old Maurice Abrahams from Brighton also died in the incident.

Matthew Grimstone, Matt Jones, Mark Reeves, Tony Brightwell, Mark Trussler, Dylan Archer, Richard Smith, Graham Mallinson, Maurice Abrahams and Daniele Polito all died in the tragedy (Top left to right, then bottom left to right) (handouts/PA) (PA Media)

Why is the inquest taking place seven years later?

The inquest into the 11 deaths was originally opened in 2015 but was adjourned in 2018 due to a criminal trial.

The hearing resumed in March 2019 after the trial concluded, but hearings set for September 2020 were then adjourned due to the pandemic.