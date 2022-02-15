A woman and an 11-month-old baby have been killed in a car crash with a lorry in Shropshire.

Police have launched an investigation and are appealing for information about the collision.

Emergency services were called to the scene after a gray ford focus smashed into a lorry at around 1am on Tuesday morning. The 35-year-old woman and the young child were pronounced dead at the scene on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill, Shropshire.

Three ambulances rushed to the crash but were unable to save the car’s passengers.

A West Midlands ambulance service spokesperson said: “The two occupants of the car, a woman and a young child, were in a critical condition.

“Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, nothing could be done to save the woman and child and they were both confirmed deceased on scene.”

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information after a collision in North Shropshire where a woman and child very sadly died.

“It happened around 1am this morning (Tuesday 15 February) on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill near Lavender Cottage.”

The police had originally said the crash was between a grey Ford Focus and a tractor, but have since corrected their statement to say a lorry was involved.

They added: “Tragically, a 35-year-old woman and an 11-month-old child died at the scene.

“Officers are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the grey Ford Focus being driven in the area, or captured the car or the incident on dash cam to please get in touch.”