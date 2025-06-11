Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht to be lifted in late June as debris is found

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch’s sunken superyacht is set to be lifted from the seabed in late June, the salvage team says, after debris from the boat was recovered.

Maritime and investigatory authorities in Sicily approved the final recovery plan following surveys of the seabed and wreck.

The stern section of the Bayesian will be temporarily lifted using Hebo Lift 10 — one of Europe’s most powerful sea cranes — allowing crews to attach the straps needed to raise the entire yacht later this month.

The vessel is expected to be brought to the surface on or around June 26, subject to no further delays, it is understood.

It was originally expected to be raised last month but salvage efforts were delayed after a diver died during underwater work on May 9, prompting greater use of remote-controlled equipment.

To lift the 56-metre (184ft) vessel, eight steel straps will be attached beneath it, with four messenger lines already fed under the front.

The 72-metre mast will be removed using precision cutting tools and the yacht will be rolled upright and lifted using a custom steel cable system.

A full underwater survey around the wreck using remote-operated equipment found 17 possible pieces of debris, including a life raft casing and deck furniture, which have been recovered and brought to nearby Termini Imerese – a town where Italian prosecutors investigating the sinking are based.

Marcus Cave of British firm TMC Marine, which is overseeing the salvage efforts, said: “Following detailed engineering assessment and discussions with the authorities, the works on site are now progressing towards the recovery of the wreck.

“The salvage teams will now hopefully be able to make more systematic progress in preparations for the ultimate safe recovery of Bayesian, whilst ensuring that safety of those working on this very complex lifting and recovery operation and environmental protection continue to be prioritised.”

Billionaire Mr Lynch, 59, and his daughter Hannah, 18, were among seven people who died when the Bayesian sank off the coast of the Italian island on August 19.

About 70 specialist personnel had been mobilised to the fishing village Porticello from across Europe to work on the recovery operation, which began last month.

Inquest proceedings in the UK are looking at the deaths of Mr Lynch and his daughter, as well as Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer, 70, and his wife, Judy Bloomer, 71, who were all British nationals.

Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) investigators said in an interim report that the Bayesian was knocked over by “extreme wind”.

The yacht had a vulnerability to winds but the owner and crew would not have known, the report said.

The others who died in the sinking were US lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda Morvillo, and Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, who was working as a chef on the vessel.

Fifteen people, including Mr Lynch’s wife, Angela Bacares, were rescued.

Mr Lynch and his daughter were said to have lived in the vicinity of London and the Bloomers lived in Sevenoaks in Kent.

The tycoon founded software giant Autonomy in 1996 and was cleared in June last year of carrying out a massive fraud over the sale of the firm to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2011.

The boat trip was a celebration of his acquittal in the case in the US.