Large number of Brits now have an additional job or side hustle, study reveals

Almost one in five people across Britain are now engaged in an additional job or 'side hustle', new research indicates.

A survey commissioned by Scottish Widows found that 17 per cent of women and 18 per cent of men are pursuing these extra ventures.

For women, buying and reselling on online platforms proves a particularly popular method for generating additional income. Men, meanwhile, frequently opt for freelance work such as design, writing, or pet care to raise extra funds.

The research highlighted a clear distinction in how these earnings are utilised: individuals on lower incomes typically rely on their side hustle income for everyday living expenses, whereas higher earners are more inclined to save or invest the extra funds.

These findings stem from a YouGov survey conducted in August 2025, which polled over 2,500 people aged 18 to 50 across Britain. Susan Hope, a savings expert at Scottish Widows, commented: "A side hustle can be a practical way to boost your income no matter what your situation is."

Ms Hope further advised on the long-term benefits: "Investing the income from your side hustle is a smart way to make your money work harder for you and grow over the longer term, helping you achieve your long-term financial goals."

Men are slightly more likely than women to have a side hustle, Scottish Widows said (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Archive )

She added that this approach "could also help more people build up financial resilience to face into life’s unexpected costs," concluding: "It’s about small amounts that add up over time."

It comes after research released by jobs site CV-Library revealed that second jobs, undertaken during evenings or weekends, can significantly boost annual income by up to £40,000, with Uber drivers, personal trainers, and yoga instructors identified as top earners.

Beyond these, popular side hustles include virtual assistant roles, online tutoring, copywriting, dog walking, and translating.

Katie Emerton of CV-Library commented on the trend, stating: "Side hustles are no longer just a ‘nice to have’, they’re becoming a core part of how people manage their finances."

“Flexible roles not only help people protect earnings but also allow people to grow their skills and explore alternative career paths. The key is finding roles that fit around your lifestyle.”