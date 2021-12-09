Sienna Miller ‘fully vindicated’ after winning substantial damages from The Sun

Thursday 09 December 2021 12:12
(PA)

Actor Sienna Miller has said she feels "fully vindicated" after winning "substantial damages" from the publisher of The Sun newspaper in a case over alleged phone hacking.

Ms Miller, 39, said she was "horrified" to learn that a journalist for the paper allegedly met with a medical records tracer in an apparent bid to find out details about her 2005 pregnancy.

Ms Miller claimed The Sun obtained her medical records through illegal means and that the paper’s then editor, Rebekah Brooks, knew about the pregnancy before friends of the actor did.

She brought legal action against the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), which denies that any illegal information gathering took place at The Sun, which has agreed to settle her case for damages without any admission of liability.

The actor attended a hearing in London on Wednesday at which a judge was asked to give a ruling on the wording of a statement that was read out to the court on Thursday morning.

Speaking outside the court earlier, Ms Miller said she wanted to take The Sun to trial but could not afford the costs. She said the paper ruined her life and that she hopes someone else with more resources can take the paper to trial.

