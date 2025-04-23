Phone ‘sim farms’ set to be banned in major UK scam crackdown

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK is set to ban ‘sim farm’ devices in an effort to crack down on mobile phone scams and fraud.

Sim farm devices are capable of holding multiple sim cards and are used by scammers to send thousands of scam text messages at once.

They can also be used to create verified accounts on social media and other platforms in large volumes

The government has said it will implement the ban, the first of its kind in Europe, to make the possession or supply of the devices without good reason illegal. It will see the possibility of unlimited fines in England and Wales and £5,000 fines in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Fraud minister Lord Hanson said the ban marks a “leap forward” in the government’s “vital” fight against fraud.

“Fraud devastates lives, and I am determined to take the decisive action necessary to protect the public from these shameful criminals,” Lord Hanson said.

The Home Office said recent data showed fraud now accounts for more than 40 per cent of all reported crime in England and Wales

“Two-thirds of British adults say they’ve received a suspicious message on their phone – equivalent to more than 35 million people – which is why cracking down on sim farms is so vital to protecting the public.

“This marks a leap forward in our fight against fraud and will provide law enforcement and industry partners with the clarity they need to protect the public from this shameful crime.

“This government will continue to take robust action to protect the public from fraud and deliver security and resilience through the Plan for Change.”

Scam text messages have become an increasingly common problem in recent years, with mobile operators regularly introducing new technology to help spot and block them before they reach the public.

The Home Office said recent data showed fraud had increased last year by 19 per cent, and now accounts for more than 40 per cent of all reported crime in England and Wales.

Scam text messages have become an increasingly common problem in recent years

Rachel Andrews, head of corporate security at Vodafone UK, said the ban on sim farms was an “important step” in preventing fraud.

“Vodafone UK is committed to protecting all our customers from fraud, including activity enabled by sim farms,” she said.

“So far this year we have blocked over 38.5 million suspected scam messages, and in 2024 that figure reached over 73.5 million for the year.

“As an industry, UK telecoms operators have blocked more than one billion suspected scam messages since 2023. However, we cannot fully tackle fraud in isolation; collaboration between industry and government is crucial.”

The government said the new ban will come into effect six months after the Crime and Policing Bill receives royal assent.

Nick Sharp, deputy director for fraud at the National Crime Agency (NCA), welcomed the ban and said: “Fraud is the crime we are all most likely to experience, and one that causes victims significant emotional and financial harm.

“We know that fraud at scale is being facilitated by sim farms, which give criminals a means and an opportunity to contact victims at scale with relative ease.”