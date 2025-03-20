Deaf TikTok star overdosed on medication months before suicide, inquest hears

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deaf TikTok star who died after ingesting a poison she ordered online had overdosed on prescribed medication in the months before her death, an inquest heard.

Imogen Nunn, 25, died in Brighton, East Sussex, on New Year’s Day 2023 after taking a poisonous substance.

Ms Nunn, who was born deaf, raised awareness of hearing and mental health issues on her social media accounts, which attracted more than 780,000 followers.

An inquest into her death on Thursday heard that Ms Nunn’s consultant psychiatrist at the Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, Dr Simon Baker, saw her three times between March and December 2022, including during a home visit three days before her death.

One meeting came after Ms Nunn had overdosed on medication and another after she had cut her forearm as a result of self-harm, but no changes were made in her mental health care on either occasion, West Sussex Coroner’s Court heard.

Giving evidence about his first meeting with Ms Nunn on March 9 2022, Dr Baker told the court she was “quite low in mood” and he had concerns about her as she felt unable to cope with her tiredness.

He said: “This meeting was precipitated by an overdose of her prescribed medication.

“I felt this was an appropriate point to have a review of her care.”

Asked by senior coroner for West Sussex, Penelope Schofield, if he felt Ms Nunn was safe to remain in the community, Dr Baker said: “She had a very comprehensive package of care. She was seeing a psychologist once a week.

“She had pretty much the maximum amount of support.”

He added that Ms Nunn did not present as “acutely suicidal” at the time of the meeting, but the overdose was “on the spectrum” of self-harm.

Asked if the overdose could have been an attempt to end her life, Dr Baker said: “There is a distinction between deliberate self-harm and suicidal acts.”

Asked by the coroner what her treatment plan was, going forward, Dr Baker told the court he would see Ms Nunn “as and when required” but that he “didn’t feel we could add anything to it (her care).”

A second meeting between Ms Nunn and Dr Baker took place at a clinic on September 16 2022 after carers became concerned about her mood, which appeared to have been affected by relationship problems, the court heard.

Dr Baker told the inquest Ms Nunn did not want her medication to be amended at the meeting and revealed she had began researching what medications she was on.

Asked if that behaviour was unusual, Dr Baker said: “I find it very healthy – in fact, I encourage it.”

The court previously heard Ms Nunn ordered a lethal chemical substance online on November 14, which was delivered to her home address on November 21.

She had contacted her support worker at the deaf adult community team on November 23 and told them she had “bought something online that she planned to take to end her life”.

Dr Baker told the court he had not been involved in any response to a disclosure about the chemical substance.

Asked by the coroner whether he would expect to be involved, he said: “Not necessarily. If we knew a patient had purchased some toxin, we would move more promptly.”

On December 29 2022, Dr Baker attended Ms Nunn’s home with her care co-ordinator Ray McCullagh after she had sent a text message saying she had an increase in suicidal thoughts.

No British Sign Language interpreter was brought to the meeting as there was not enough time to arrange it, the court heard.

Ms Nunn was “quite subdued” during the meeting but engaged in an interview, Dr Baker said, and he was “surprised” at how well it went.

She agreed to go to A&E at Royal Sussex County Hospital with Mr McCullagh and Dr Baker after she had changed her mind and no longer requested an admission, the court heard.

Dr Baker said the immediate plan was that Ms Nunn should be reassessed after having treatment for the incident of self-harm in which she had injured her arm.

Asked by the coroner if there was a “missed opportunity” to provide her support, Dr Baker said: “She had more support than any other patient in our care.”

Asked if he could have done any more following the self-harm incident, he told the court: “The only support that would have made a difference was in the patient care.”

Dr Baker said he made no record of the home visit on December 29 as there was “no change” in her diagnosis or medical treatment.

The inquest also heard a statement from emergency nurse practitioner Annie Mead, who had been on shift at A&E at Royal Sussex County Hospital when Ms Nunn was admitted.

She said Ms Nunn had “caused deliberate harm to her left forearm” with a cut at approximately 1am on December 29, and that no drugs or alcohol were found in her system when checked.

The statement added: “During my contact with Ms Nunn, she was not expressing suicidal or self harm intent.”

The inquest previously heard Ms Nunn was eventually left alone in the emergency room, and walked out of hospital before being seen by the mental health liaison team.

The inquest continues on Friday.