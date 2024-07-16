Support truly

An “inspirational” aid worker who wrote about dealing with his terminal cancer has died just hours before he was due to meet King Charles.

Simon Boas, executive director of Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), was set to meet the King and Queen Camilla this week during their official visit to Jersey.

A statement from JOA's chairman Carolyn Labey said Mr Boas, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in September, died peacefully in Jersey surrounded by his family, aged 47.

The King sent the personal note to Mr Boas last week, shortly after the aid worker was moved into a hospice when his health worsened.

He died on Monday, just hours before the royal couple arrived in St Helier for a two-day visit to the Channel Islands. He was due to join them at a tea party on Monday.

"Simon was an inspiration and larger-than-life character who impacted thousands of lives here in Jersey, as well as millions around the world," Ms Labey said in the statement.

When his condition worsened just days before the royal visit, the King sent him a personal letter, telling him what an inspiration he had been.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrive at the Royal Square in St Helier, Jersey (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA) ( PA Wire )

Mr Boas was a director with JOA for eight years, joining the charity after a career in international development.

JOA said that, during his time with the organisation, Mr Boas helped transform the agency into the "agile and respected international aid agency it is today".

After being diagnosed with throat cancer late last year, Mr Boas wrote a book about his illness called A Beginner's Guide to Dying, which is due to be published later this year.

“While we all mourn Simon’s passing, both commissioners and the dedicated staff at JOA find solace in the privilege of having worked alongside him and the honour of sharing some of his journey with him,” Ms Labey said.

“His legacy will live on in the countless lives he touched with his kindness, compassion, sense of humour and love of life.”

Deputy Ian Gorst, Jersey's Minister for External Relations and Financial Services, said Mr Boas was the "most capable public servants" he had worked with.

Writing on X, Mr Gorst said: "He was intelligent, humble and kind. He loved Jersey and loved life.

"Simon’s untimely death is a tragedy. We will all miss him greatly."

On Monday, ​the royals were on a tour of the Jersey Expo Event at Weighbridge Place in St Helier, an exhibition created to celebrate local agriculture, aquaculture and environmental initiatives.

The King and Queen travelled to Jersey on Monday as part of their first visit to the Channel Islands – which are Crown Dependencies off the north-west coast of France – since the King acceded to the throne.

They will travel to Guernsey on Tuesday, where they will attend a special sitting of the States of Deliberation and ancient ceremony of homage to the monarch, held outdoors on the St Peter Port seafront where islanders can watch the events.