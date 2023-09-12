Sinkhole the size of a car appears on London street

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A sinkhole the size of a car has appeared on a London street - nearly swallowing a post box.

Residents of Dunvegan Road in Eltham, Greenwich, woke up to find the large cavity.

The area around the hole has since been fenced off after locals initially used wheelie bins to prevent unsuspecting motorists from falling in.

Local resident Andrew Hudson posted a photo of the hole on a local Facebook group on Tuesday morning.

He said: “Next to Mayday cars cab office be aware!

“I feel sorry for anyone that has posted important letters in the post box there because they are not being collected anytime soon.”

A spokesperson for Greenwich Council said: “We were notified of a sinkhole in Dunvegan Road by the London Fire Brigade on Monday, 11 September. Our investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and develop next steps.

“Until then, the area will remain closed off and reassurance visits will be taking place with neighbouring business. The road is expected to be closed for at least a few weeks and diversions will be place.”