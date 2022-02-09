Huge sinkhole opens up in Scarborough as 20ft crack forces road closure

A 20ft sinkhole has brought traffic to a halt after opening up in a road in Scarborough.

The sinkhole the North Yorkshire seaside town’s Stepney Road is believed to have been caused by a collapsed sewer.

Police said they had closed closed the A170 to traffic in both directions after the sinkhole opened up on Tuesday night.

North Yorkshire County Council tweeted a picture of the sinkhole, adding that its location is near to the Scarborough Sixth Form College.

Utility company Yorkshire Water is investigating the incident, the local authority added.

North Yorkshire Police wrote in social media posts: “It’s thought that a sewer has collapsed exposing at 15-20ft hole in the road surface.

“At the moment it is believed that no properties are at risk.

“At this stage it’s not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while the road surface assessed.

“Police and the Highways Agency are currently in attendance.”

Sinkholes can develop when underground rock disintegrates when water – most often from sewers – is leaked below the surface of the ground. This is typically seen in cases where wastepipes have collapsed because of unseen damage over some time.

When enough of the ground has eroded, it caves into itself and causes a sinkhole – which can be dangerous to the surrounding area.

