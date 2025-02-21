DUP leader brands Sinn Fein boycott ‘reckless’ and ‘short-sighted’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The DUP leader has branded Sinn Fein’s White House boycott as “reckless” as the party confirmed its Stormont deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will attend St Patrick’s events in Washington DC if invited.

Gavin Robinson questioned how Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill’s decision to stay away from the US capital matched in with her oft-repeated pledge to be a ‘First Minister for all’.

Ms O’Neill and Ms Little-Pengelly were lauded in Washington last March as they travelled together to attend St Patrick’s events only weeks after the powersharing institutions at Stormont were restored.

The Sinn Fein vice president informed her DUP partner in government on Friday morning that she would be declining any invitation this year in protest at US President Donald Trump’s stance on the Gaza conflict.

Mr Robinson said the fact Ms O’Neill went to Dublin to make the announcement alongside her party leader Mary Lou McDonald “speaks volumes about where Northern Ireland sits as a priority for Sinn Fein”.

“The DUP will be represented in DC for St Patrick’s events,” he added.

“We always use the opportunity to strengthen Northern Ireland’s economic and political ties with the United States, regardless of who occupies the White House. We will continue to engage with our partners in Washington, promoting Northern Ireland as a place to invest, work, and do business.

“While there will always be differences of opinion on policy matters, Sinn Fein’s decision to disengage from an important diplomatic and economic opportunity is both short-sighted and counterproductive. It also doesn’t align with being a so-called ‘First Minister for all’.

“The United States is a key economic partner for Northern Ireland. Turning away from that relationship, particularly at a time when we need continued international support, is a reckless move that does nothing to advance the interests of people and businesses in Northern Ireland.”