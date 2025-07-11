Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Ian Blair dies aged 72

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Ian Blair has died at the age of 72.

Ian Blair, who ran the force from 2005 to 2008, took a seat as a crossbench peer in 2010 when he became Lord Blair of Boughton. He had earlier been knighted in 1999.

His death was confirmed by Christ Church Oxford, where he was an honorary student.

In a statement on Friday, Christ Church Oxford said: “The Christ Church community would like to extend its condolences to the family of Ian Blair, the Lord Blair of Boughton QPM, who has died at the age of 72.

open image in gallery Then Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall alongside the Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Ian Blair ( PA )

“Lord Blair, an alumnus and honorary student (fellow) of Christ Church, served as the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police from 2005 to 2008.”

The often controversial senior police officer saw his career cut short when he was axed from Scotland Yard by Tory mayor Boris Johnson.

Until that point, he had held on to the job despite the furore caused by the death of Jean Charles de Menezes, whom police shot at Stockwell Tube station in July 2005 after mistaking him for a suicide bomber.

open image in gallery He was axed from Scotland Yard by Tory mayor Boris Johnson ( PA )

He clung on through a series of further hurdles with the support of the Home Secretary, the Police Authority and most of all, his senior officers.

But when the new mayor took charge of the Police Authority and told him privately that he had no confidence in his work, he walked out.

Lord Blair was chief constable of Surrey Police for two years before becoming deputy commissioner of the Met in 2000, taking over the top job five years later.