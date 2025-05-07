Conclave cardinals told choice for next pope is of ‘exceptional importance’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardinals charged with picking a new pope to lead the Catholic Church have been told they are making a “choice of exceptional importance”.

The 133 electors gathered in St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday for a special mass ahead of entering the Sistine Chapel for the secret conclave meeting to choose the next head of the Church.

Following a centuries-old tradition, they will be cut off from all communications with the outside world while they take part in the anonymous voting process.

All eyes will be on Vatican City to see which colour smoke is emitted from the specially-erected chimney of the Sistine Chapel – black indicating no pope has been elected but white confirming a successor to Pope Francis.

If a first vote is taken on Wednesday it will not take place until the afternoon but thereafter there can be up to four votes a day.

A two-thirds majority is required for someone to be elected.

Addressing cardinals, dressed in their distinctive red vestments, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re said: “We are here to invoke the help of the Holy Spirit, to implore his light and strength so that the pope elected may be he whom the Church and humanity need at this difficult and complex turning point in history.

“To pray, by invoking the Holy Spirit, is the only right and proper attitude to take as the cardinal electors prepare to undertake an act of the highest human and ecclesial responsibility and to make a choice of exceptional importance.

“This is a human act for which every personal consideration must be set aside, keeping in mind and heart only the God of Jesus Christ and the good of the Church and of humanity.”

The pontiff is believed to be someone called to be the successor to St Peter, who was the first pope.

This conclave is thought to be one of the most diverse of any meeting of cardinals before, representing some 70 countries and hailing from places like Mongolia, Sweden and Tonga which had not had a cardinal before.

Pope Francis had appointed some 108 of the 133 cardinals who will choose his successor.

Cardinal Battista Re said a new pope must foster a sense of communion – “communion of all Christians with Christ; communion of the Bishops with the Pope; communion of the Bishops among themselves”.

He added: “This is not a self-referential communion, but one that is entirely directed towards communion among persons, peoples and cultures, with a concern that the Church should always be a ‘home and school of communion’.”

He said there is a “strong call to maintain the unity of the Church” although this is “a unity that does not mean uniformity, but a firm and profound communion in diversity, provided that full fidelity to the Gospel is maintained”.

There are three UK cardinals taking part in conclave – Cardinal Vincent Nichols, Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe and Rome-based Cardinal Arthur Roche.

Cardinal Nichols had called on people to pray for himself and other cardinals as they embark on the secret voting process, adding that he feels “quite intimidated” knowing the world is watching to see who they choose.

Cardinal Nichols, who is the leader of England and Wales’ Catholics and Archbishop of Westminster, said numerous lengthy pre-conclave meetings had allowed cardinals to get “to know each other and to appreciate the variety of gifts, insights and dedication among us”.

Cardinal Nichols, who is taking part in his first conclave, has previously spoken of the weight on the shoulders of the electing cardinals, knowing theirs is a choice which will have significant consequences for the Church on the world stage.

He said cardinals are entering the meeting “in a profound spirit of prayer and attentive to the promptings of the Holy Spirit who will, I am sure, guide our decisions”.

The cardinal, from Liverpool, added: “I do hope that Catholics and indeed all people will say a prayer asking for God’s blessing at this important moment.”

He has previously effectively ruled himself out of the running to be the next pontiff, describing himself as “too old, not capable”.

Francis was outspoken on politics, speaking out against war and climate change, as he urged more focus on the poor and downtrodden of the world.

His funeral last month drew hundreds of thousands of mourners, including world leaders such as US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Such was Francis’s popularity, he was dubbed ‘the people’s pope’.